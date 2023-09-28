2 year warranty
Discontinued
Press Touch
6 Liter
0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
4.4
of 5
465
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
SengKang
28/09/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Pressure Cooker HD2237/73
My wife has fallen in love with this HD2237, she uses it to boil soup mainly and it is done really fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/73 All-in-One Multicooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/73 All-in-One Multicooker
Babelicious
08/09/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
All in one pot for every household
A functional and fantastic pot to have in every household. From tedious beef stew, rendang, tendon right to a simple congee, this pot can do the job.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
DaddyMel
20/08/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
THIS IS THE TRUE "ALL IN ONE"
Forget other cookers. This thing is the real deal ! For 2 months since we bought it, this cooker cooks all our dishes ! Versatile, Easy, Convenient, Consistent and Efficient. a MUST-HAVE for Every kitchen !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers