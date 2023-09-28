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  • More taste less time
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  • More taste less time
  • More taste less time
  • More taste less time
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Discontinued

Viva CollectionME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2139/65

4.4
| (465) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
More taste less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in munitues.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Tenderize foods in minutes

More taste less time

  • Press Touch

  • 6 Liter

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

Auto pressure release to ensure safety

In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

465

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

28/09/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Pressure Cooker HD2237/73

My wife has fallen in love with this HD2237, she uses it to boil soup mainly and it is done really fast.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/73 All-in-One Multicooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/73 All-in-One Multicooker

08/09/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

All in one pot for every household

A functional and fantastic pot to have in every household. From tedious beef stew, rendang, tendon right to a simple congee, this pot can do the job.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

20/08/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

THIS IS THE TRUE "ALL IN ONE"

Forget other cookers. This thing is the real deal ! For 2 months since we bought it, this cooker cooks all our dishes ! Versatile, Easy, Convenient, Consistent and Efficient. a MUST-HAVE for Every kitchen !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2238/62 All-In-One Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 