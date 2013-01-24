Home
Philips

Viva Collection

ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2139/65
Overall Rating / 5
  More taste less time
    -{discount-value}

    More taste less time

    With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in munitues. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php10,995.00

      More taste less time

      Tenderize foods in minutes

      • Press Touch
      • 6 Liter
      Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Ladle
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color of control panel
        Black & champagne
        Color(s)
        Champagne metallic
        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        6.731  kg

      • General specifications

        14 cooking menus
        Yes
        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Reheat function for
        fresh rice instantly
        Detachable and washable inner lid
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Handled inner pot
        Yes
        Large LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        6  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220  V
        Wattage
        1000  W

      • Design

        Color of main body
        champagne

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
        440x350x305
        Set dimension (WxHxD)
        390.5x297.2x232.5

