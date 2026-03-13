ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2139/65

Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EDC Report - English (US)

  • PDF file, 367.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

  • PDF file, 665.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you