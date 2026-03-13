Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD2139/65
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
EDC Report - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker
I cannot open the lid of my Philips All in One Cooker
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you