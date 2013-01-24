Home
Dry iron

HD1301/02
    Power with precision

    Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use. See all benefits

    Power with precision

      Fold-flat travel iron

      • 250 W
      • Non-stick soleplate
      Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

      Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Set the voltage yourself

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Carry pouch
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Non-stick soleplate
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        200 cm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        175 x 70 x 85
        Product weight
        0.46  kg

