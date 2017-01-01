Dry iron
Power with precision
Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use.
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Suggested retail price: Php2,995.00
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Power with precision Fold-flat travel iron 250 W Non-stick soleplate Carry pouch to have your iron on the go
Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.
Non-stick soleplate coating
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
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Accessories
Carry pouch
Yes
Technical specifications
Power
250
W Voltage
110-220 V Frequency
50/60
Hz
Weight and dimensions
Product weight
0.46
kg Product dimensions
175 x 70 x 85
Smooth gliding
Non-stick soleplate
Yes
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