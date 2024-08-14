2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
1200 W
Non-stick soleplate
1.7 m cord length
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sunny Island
14/08/2024
Singapore
This is the best iron ever made!
I’m so disappointed to find out that this model has been discontinued! This is the best dry iron I have ever used. It’s so light weight yet effective. Simple basic technology beats all the other fancy irons. Philips, please bring back this classic dry iron!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Benjamin24
24/07/2017
United Kingdom
Philips iron is simply the best electric iron out there, with its perfect design and durabiliity.
I am so happy with my Philips electric iron, because it never gives me issues. The electric irons that I have used in the past, all had one problem or the other, which made me annoyed anytime I try to iron clothes. But thank God for Philips, I can now press my clothes happily without cursing out loud. Talk of durability, Philips iron has it, I remember the one in my parent's home, it was there when I was born and still there when I left for the university. To me, Philips is just the best electric iron in the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172 Dry iron
Compared to Philips dry iron HD1172