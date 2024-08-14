ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments*

Discontinued

ClassicSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

HD1174/89

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Glides 3x easier on your garments*
This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

For faster ironing

Glides 3x easier on your garments*

  • 1200 W

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 1.7 m cord length

Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

Easy temperature control

Easy temperature control

The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/08/2024

Singapore

Singapore

This is the best iron ever made!

I’m so disappointed to find out that this model has been discontinued! This is the best dry iron I have ever used. It’s so light weight yet effective. Simple basic technology beats all the other fancy irons. Philips, please bring back this classic dry iron!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

24/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips iron is simply the best electric iron out there, with its perfect design and durabiliity.

I am so happy with my Philips electric iron, because it never gives me issues. The electric irons that I have used in the past, all had one problem or the other, which made me annoyed anytime I try to iron clothes. But thank God for Philips, I can now press my clothes happily without cursing out loud. Talk of durability, Philips iron has it, I remember the one in my parent's home, it was there when I was born and still there when I left for the university. To me, Philips is just the best electric iron in the market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172 Dry iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips dry iron HD1172