Classic

Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

HD1174/89
    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

      Glides 3x easier on your garments*

      For faster ironing

      • 1200 W
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 1.7 m cord length
      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is ready

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is ready

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Light weight iron for effortless ironing

      Light weight iron for effortless ironing

      The light weight iron combined with the non stick coating makes ironing greatly easy for fast wrinkle removal.

      CordFix cord winder system for easy cord storage

      CordFix cord winder system for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest below the CordFix indication, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Extra-stable heel rest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra-large heel rest, which gives extra stability when the iron is put in a vertical position.

      Tested design for maximum durability

      This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance

      Long lasting cord for extended lifetime

      The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.65 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        11.5x12.5x26 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        0.77 kg

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Power cord length
        1.7 m

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        1200 W

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared to Philips dry iron HD1172

