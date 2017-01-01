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  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

    HC5440/15

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

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    Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

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    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

    • Stainless steel blades
    • 24 length settings
    • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
    Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

    Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

    Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

    Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

    Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

    Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

    Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

    Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

    'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

    'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

    Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

    2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

    2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

    The blades never need oiling

    The blades never need oiling

    No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Operation
      Corded and cordless
      Running time
      75 minutes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      • Yes
      • Plus 3-years with registration

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width
      41  mm
      Number of length settings
      24
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 23  mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1  mm

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Washable blades
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

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