Pressurised steam generator

GC7230
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish
    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

      Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes

      When switched ON, the ironing system is ready for steam ironing in just 2 minutes.

      Continuous steam up to 80 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime

      Filling your iron's water tank has never been faster or easier. Simply open the easy-access lid and pour in the water. The large, funnel-like opening ensures quick, convenient filling without the risk of spillage. And water can be added anytime - before, during or after an ironing session - without having to wait for the iron to cool down.

      Steam trigger lock gives steam without needing to press down

      The steam trigger lock allows a user the possibility to have continuous steaming of the iron without having to press the trigger continuously.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        Steam trigger lock
        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Cord length
        2  m
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Steam ready light
        • Temperature ready light
        • Water tank empty light
        Easy to set up and store
        Easy cord and hose storage
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler wattage
        1400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Iron wattage
        800
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        429 x 400 x 206
        Product weight
        6,1

