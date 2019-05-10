2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.
The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
myra21
10/05/2019
United Kingdom
BEST IRON EVER
I AM STILL HAVE THIS IRON, IT IS THE BEST IRON I HAVE EVER PURCHASED AND SO SORRY IT IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pressurised steam generator