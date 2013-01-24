Search terms
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications
Accessories