DailyTouch

Garment Steamer

GC504/39
    DailyTouch Garment Steamer

    GC504/39
      Crease free clothes every day

      With powerful continuous steam

      • 1600 W
      • Adjustable pole with hanger
      • Glove
      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1600  W
        Continuous steam output
        33  g/min
        XL steam plate
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Detachable water tank
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        1400  ml
        Heat-up time
        60  s

      • Sustainability

        Silicon steam hose
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

