PerfectCare Azur

Steam iron

GC4928/30
    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

      From jeans to silk in one go

      • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

      Innovative CordGuide

      Innovative CordGuide

      The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      3000 W iron for fast heat up

      3000 W iron for fast heat up

      3000 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      Steam boost up to 210 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 50  g/min
        Steam boost
        210  g
        Power
        3000  W
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        CordGuide
        Keep your cord out of the way
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        10% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Calc clean reminder
        Yellow blinking

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.75  kg

      • Accessories

        CordGuide
        Yes
        Filling cup
        Yes

          • Tested against Philips steam irons

