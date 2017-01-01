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  • Removes creases easily from cotton and linen Removes creases easily from cotton and linen Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Azur Ionic Steam iron

    GC4630

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!

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    Azur Ionic Steam iron

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    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Powerful ironing with Ionic DeepSteam

    • Ionic Deepsteam
    50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

    50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

    The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

    The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      3  m
      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Soft grip
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
      • Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      335  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 40 gr/min
      Ionic Deepsteam
      Ionic DeepSteam
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Steam tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 170 gr/min

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