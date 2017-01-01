GC4430/38
Power with precision
To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.See all benefits
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The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
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