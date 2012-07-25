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2 year warranty

All series

  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4412/02

3.4

| (5) Reviews

1 award

Power with precision

For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Super steam, super glide iron

Power with precision

  • 150 g steam boost

  • 2400 W

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3
2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Azur Steam Iron GC 4412

A very good iron, not too heavy, good steam facility, in fact a very good buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

08/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product!!!

Great product... gets through those creases very well making ironing very easy and fast!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is an excellent iron and great vaule for money.

I have been using Philips Irons for the last 5-6 years, they are well desinged and produce excellent high pressure steam, which is what I require to iron my 100% cotton shirts, best product on the market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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