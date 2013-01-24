Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4412/02
    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

      Super steam, super glide iron

      • 150 g steam boost
      • 2400 W
      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      With the 2.5 m long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Steam boost
        150 g
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2 cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.55 kg

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

