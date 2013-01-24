Search terms
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications