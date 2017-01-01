Search terms

3300 series

Steam iron

GC3340
    3300 series Steam iron

    GC3340
      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Pointed tip
        • Steam tip
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,64
        Product dimensions
        328 x 129 x 163

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1100
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

