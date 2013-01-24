Home
1

Steam iron

GC3320/02
  Great results, minimum effort
    Steam iron

    GC3320/02
    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

      Great results, minimum effort

      3x easier and smoother ironing

      • 2300W
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

      With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        Cord length
        3  m
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2300
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        328 x 129 x 163
        Product weight
        1,64

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

