Steam iron

GC3135
    Steam iron

    GC3135
    Speed and result

    Steam iron

    Speed and result

    Speed and result

    Steam iron

    Speed and result

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 85 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2000
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        285 x 120 x 145
        Product weight
        1,3

