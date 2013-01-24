Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steam iron

GC1930
Overall Rating / 5
  • Faster - from start to finish Faster - from start to finish Faster - from start to finish
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC1930
    Overall Rating / 5

    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Faster - from start to finish

      Iron with fast water filling and emptying

      • Steam 17g/min;80g steam boost
      • Blue Ceralon soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1450 Watts
      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Blue Ceralon
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        17  g/min
        Steam boost
        80  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        1700  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        180  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        • Sideways opening door
        • Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg
        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
        Voltage
        220  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.