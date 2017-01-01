This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications