This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Weight and dimensions
Comfortable ironing
Technical specifications