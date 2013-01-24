Home
1

1700 series

Steam iron

GC1720
  Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    1700 series Steam iron

    GC1720
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      • Spray
      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

      Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 17 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6
        Product weight
        1,06

      • Comfortable ironing

        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        180 ml
        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1400

