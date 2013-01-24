Home
Steam iron

GC1703/01
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

      Speed shaped soleplate

      • Steam 17g/min
      • Aluminium soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1400 Watts
      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Water tank capacity
        180  ml

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        17  g/min
        Power
        1400  W
        Soleplate
        Aluminium
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

