GC1480/02
Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.
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The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.
Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min
Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
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