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    Steam iron

    GC1480/02

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    Self-clean steam iron

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

    Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

    1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

    Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

    Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.06  kg
      Voltage
      220  V

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      17  g/min
      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      1200  W
      Spray
      Yes

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