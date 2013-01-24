Home
Diva

Dry iron

GC120/19
  • Easy to use and Long lasting Easy to use and Long lasting Easy to use and Long lasting
    Easy to use and Long lasting

    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

      Easy to use and Long lasting

      • Linished Soleplate
      • 1200 W
      • 1.7 m cord length
      Linished soleplate

      Linished soleplate

      Linished soleplate

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Light weight iron
        Yes
        Long lasting cord
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1200 W
        Soleplate
        Linished

      • Full control

        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes
        Easy temperature control
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

