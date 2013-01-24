Home
Steam iron

GC1110
  Integrated Calc-Clean function
    Steam iron

    GC1110
    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.9

