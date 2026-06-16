ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

StyleCare Essential Curler

Discontinued

Support

StyleCare EssentialCurler

BHB862/00

StyleCare Essential Curler

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 559.5 kB
  • 16 June 2026

User Manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 1 December 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you