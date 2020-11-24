2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHB862/00
All you need for bouncy curls
Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.
16 mm barrel
200°C temperature
Ceramic coating
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
200°C high heat temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
24/11/2020
Malaysia
REgistering online is not user friendly
Registering your product online for extended warranty is a drag and not user-friendly at all. The guide is: How to find the number? When I clicked, out came the number 1162. This is not the HOW TO. This is just a sample. Upon checking the product, OMG. The 4-digit serial number is engraved in "black" on the black surface of the product. How do you expect customer to notice it. Your design engineer must be dreaming.
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Curler
This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Curler