Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

AT890/16
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
    -{discount-value}

    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT890/16
    Find support for this product

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all aquatouch-shavers

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      • DualPrecision blades
      • Flexing heads
      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs & short stubble

      DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs & short stubble

      DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip
        Finishing
        NA
        Color
        NA

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cleaning
        • Fully waterproof
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        • Quick charge indication
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Cordless use
        Display indicates
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Battery full
        • Replace shaving heads
        Shaving time
        50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
        Charging time
        • 1 hour
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W

      • Service

        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision heads
        • Super Lift&Cut
        Contour following
        Dynamic Contour Response
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.