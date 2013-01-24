Home
Apricot and Blackberry Crumble

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients

  • 250 g fresh apricots
  • 75 g sugar
  • 100 g fresh blackberries
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 100 g flour
  • 50 g cold butter, in cubes
  • Shallow, round cake tin, 16 cm diameter

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C.
  • Halve the apricots and remove the stones. Cut the apricots into cubes and mix them in a bowl with the lemon juice and 25 g sugar.
  • Grease the cake tin and spread the fruit mix over the tin.
  • In a bowl, mix the flour with a pinch of salt, the remainder of the sugar, the butter, and 1 tablespoon cold water until it is more or less consistent and then turn it into a crumbly mixture using your fingertips.
  • Distribute the crumbly mixture evenly over the fruit and press the top layer lightly.
  • Put the bowl in the basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and bake the crumble until golden brown and done.
  • Serve the crumble hot, lukewarm, or cold with ice cream, whipped cream, or vanilla sauce.
  • TIP:Apples, pears, mangos and peaches are also suitable for making crumbles, and they are delicious in a combination with raspberries, blueberries, or fresh cranberries.
