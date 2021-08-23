Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

Is this tap water purifier suitable for any type of tap?

No, the below 5 types of tap are not suitable for this tap water purifier：
1. Oval thread tap 
2. Spray-style or pull-out tap
3. Tap with sensor
4. Square or oval outlet
5. Non-threaded tap with exposed round pipe length less than 10 mm

The information on this page applies to the following models: AWP3754/97 , AWP3753/97 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Register your product
Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.