The right descaling procedure for your Saeco Xsmall depends on your espresso machine's type and serial number. Find out which procedure to follow.
How do I descale my Saeco Xsmall espresso machine?
Determine which descaling procedure is applicable for your Xsmall machine model
The descaling procedure to follow depends on the type and serial number of your machine.
You find the type and serial number on the label on the inside of the service door.
For machine types: HD8743 - HD8747 and RI8743 - RI8747 with a serial number between TW901241438213 and TW901434485351.
Follow descaling procedure version Xsmall 1
For machine types: HD8743 - HD8747 and RI8743 - RI8747 with a serial number lower than TW901241438213 or higher than TW901434485351.
Follow descaling procedure version Xsmall 2
For machine types: HD8644 - HD8647.
Follow descaling procedure version Xsmall 3
For machine types: HD8642 - HD8643.
Follow descaling procedure version Xsmall 4
Before you start descaling
The complete descaling procedure takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles. Once started, the descaling procedure must be performed in full.
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if installed)
- Remove the Pannarello/Cappuccinatore/Automatic milk frother (if installed)
Descaling procedure Xsmall 1
For machine types: HD8743 to HD8747 and RI8743 to RI8747 with a serial number between TW901241438213 and TW901434485351.
Once the process is started, it needs to be completed right to the end without interruption. Unplugging the machine will not exit the process.
If you cannot finish the descaling procedure, unplug the machine, check that the control dial is in the BEAN position and turn the machine ON by pressing the ON/OFF button. The machine will automatically start the descaling process from step 6. Continue from there until the process is complete.
Descaling process
1) Empty the water tank and pour the entire Philips/Saeco descaling solution into it. Fill it up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back.
2) Turn the machine OFF by pressing the ON/OFF button.
3) Turn the control dial to the BEAN position.
4) Place a large container under the hot water/steam wand.
5) Press the ESPRESSO and COFFEE buttons at the same time for about 5 seconds. The red EXCLAMATION light starts flashing quickly and will continue to do so throughout the entire descaling cycle.
6) The machine starts dispensing the descaling solution internally into the drip tray at several one-minute intervals. It does not dispense through the hot water/steam wand. This will take approximately 5 minutes. Wait until the green 2 CUPS light turns on.
Attention: If you do not turn the machine OFF before pressing the two buttons, it will start dispensing coffee instead of activating the descaling cycle. If this happens, start again at step 2.
7) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position.
8) After approximately 1 minute, the machine dispenses at several one-minute intervals through the hot water/steam wand until the water tank is empty. This will take approximately 15 minutes.
9) When the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly, turn the control dial to the BEAN position. The red NO WATER light turns on.
10) Empty the large container and the drip tray and put them back.
Rinsing cycle
11) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.
12) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine will prime its internal circuits.
13) After this, the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position.
14) The machine dispenses water internally into the drip tray. It does not dispense through the hot water/steam wand.
15) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine now dispenses through the hot water/steam wand until the water tank is empty.
16) After this, the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position. The red NO WATER light turns on.
Second rinsing cycle
17) Empty the large container and the drip tray and put them back.
18) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.
19) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position.
20) The machine dispenses through the hot water/steam wand until the water tank is empty.
21) After this, the machine turns off. The red EXCLAMATION light switches off. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position.
22) Rinse the drip tray and put it back. Reinstall the Pannarello/Cappuccinatore and INTENZA+ water filter (if applicable).
23) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.
24) To make coffee, turn on the machine.
Descaling procedure Xsmall 2
For machine types: HD8743 to HD8747 and RI8743 to RI8747 with a serial number lower than TW901241438213 or higher than TW901434485351.
Descaling process:
1) Make sure the appliance is turned ON and that the control dial is set to the central BEAN position.
2) Empty the water tank and pour the entire Philips/Saeco descaling solution into it. Fill it up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back.
3) Place a large container under the hot water/steam wand.
4) Turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position and dispense 2-3 cups of water (approx. 150 ml). Stop dispensing by turning the control dial back to the BEAN position.
5) Let the descaling solution take effect for 10 minutes.
6) Turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position and dispense 2-3 cups of water (approx. 150 ml). Stop dispensing by turning the control dial back to the BEAN position.
7) Let the descaling solution take effect for 3 minutes.
8) Repeat steps 6 and 7 until there is no descaling solution left in the water tank and the NO WATER light remains on.
First rinsing cycle
9) When the NO WATER light remains on, turn the control dial back to the BEAN position. Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water.
10) Empty the container used to collect the liquid dispensed by the machine and place it under the hot water/steam wand.
11) Turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine rinse cycle starts. Let the water run until there is no water left in the water tank and the NO WATER light remains on.
12) Turn the control dial back to the BEAN position.
Second rinsing cycle
13) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Empty the container used to collect the liquid dispensed by the machine and place it under the steam wand.
14) Place a cup under the dispensing spout and brew one coffee. Press and release the ESPRESSO button. The machine starts brewing coffee. Wait until brewing is complete and remove the cup.
15) Place the container under the hot water/steam wand.
16) Turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. Let the water run until there is no water left in the water tank and the NO WATER light remains on.
17) Turn the control dial back to the BEAN position.
18) Rinse the drip tray and put it back. Reinstall the Pannarello/Cappuccinatore and INTENZA+ water filter (if applicable).
19) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.
Descaling procedure Xsmall 3
For machine types: HD8644 to HD8647 with control dial.
1) Turn the machine OFF.
2) Empty the drip tray and put it back.
3) Empty the water tank and pour the entire Philips/Saeco descaling solution in it. Fill it up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back.
4) Place a large container under the steam/water wand.
5) Turn the control dial to the central BEAN position.
6) Press the ESPRESSO and COFFEE buttons at the same time for 5 seconds.
The machine dispenses the descaling solution internally into the drip tray at several one-minute intervals. It does not dispense through the hot water/steam wand. This will take approximately 5 minutes. The orange descaling light starts flashing slowly and will continue to do so during the entire descaling cycle.
7) When the green TWO CUPS light shines steadily, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. After approximately 1 minute, the machine dispenses at several one-minute intervals through the hot water/steam wand until the water tank is empty. This will take approximately 15 minutes.
8) When the green TWO CUPS light is flashing slowly, turn the control dial to the central BEAN position. The TWO CUPS light turns off and the red NO WATER light starts to shine steadily.
9) Remove and empty the container and drip tray and put them back.
10) Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back into the machine.
11) When the green TWO CUPS light starts to shine steadily, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine performs a short circuit priming.
12) When the green TWO CUPS light starts flashing slowly, turn the control dial to the central BEAN position. The machine dispenses water internally into the drip tray. It does not dispense through the hot water/steam wand.
13) When the green TWO CUPS light starts to shine steadily, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine now dispenses from the steam/water wand.
14) When the rinse cycle has been completed, the orange DESCALING light turns off and the EXCLAMATION light flashes. Turn the control dial to the central BEAN position.
15) The green STANDBY light flashes. The machine warms up and performs an automatic rinse cycle.
16) The machine is ready for use.
Descaling procedure Xsmall 4
For machine types: HD8644 to HD8647 without control dial.
- Turn the machine OFF.
- Empty the drip tray and put it back.
- Empty the water tank and pour the entire Philips/Saeco descaling solution into it. Fill it up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back.
- Place a large container under the coffee dispensing spout.
- Press the ESPRESSO button for 5 seconds. The orange DESCALING light starts flashing slowly and will continue to do so during the entire descaling cycle.
- The machine dispenses the descaling solution through the coffee dispensing spout at several one-minute intervals until the water tank is empty. This will take approximately 20 minutes.
- When the red NO WATER light turns on, remove and empty the container and drip tray and put them back.
- Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back into the machine.
- The machine starts dispensing water through the coffee dispensing spout. The orange DESCALING light does double flashes during the whole rinse cycle.
- When the rinse cycle has been completed, the orange DESCALING light turns off and the green STAND-BY light flashes. The machine warms up and performs an automatic rinse cycle.
- The machine is ready for use.