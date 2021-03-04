Descaling your Philips/Saeco espresso machine regularly ensures great coffee taste and temperature. If the Calc/Clean light starts flashing slowly, it is time to descale the machine. Follow the steps or watch the videos on how to do this at home.
When descaling your espresso machine, use Philips descaler only (Descaling solution CA6700).
Descaling instructions may differ depending on your specific espresso machine's model. For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page for video instructions.
Note: The descaling process can take up to 30 minutes to complete. Once the process has started, it cannot be interrupted.
How to descale my Philips/Saeco espresso machine
Descaling Philips 1200/2200/3200 series
Descaling procedure:
1. Empty the drip tray and reinsert it
2. If present, remove the classic milk frother or LatteGo from the machine
3. If an AquaClean filter is present, remove it from the water tank
4. Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Philips descaler solution in it. Add water to the descaling solution in the water tank up to the to the Calc / Clean indicator and reinsert it.
5. Place a large container or bowl (1.5 L) under the coffee and water spout
6. Switch ON the machine
7. Press and hold the Calc / Clean icon for 3 seconds and then press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure
8. During the descaling cycle, the Calc / Clean light will flash to show that descaling is in progress
9. The machine will start dispensing small amounts of water through the coffee and hot water spout 10. Let the machine dispense the descaling solution until the water tank is empty. The empty water tank light icon will light up
11. Remove the bowl
12. Remove the water tank and give it a rinse with fresh water
13. Fill up the water tank with fresh water up to the Calc / Clean indicator and place it back into the machine
14. Place the emptied bowl back under the coffee and water spout and continue with the rinsing procedure below.
Rinsing procedure:
1. Press the start/stop button to start the rinsing cycle. This process will take about 3 minutes
2. During this process, the lights on the control panel will turn on and off to indicate that the rinsing cycle is in progress
3. Once the machine stops dispensing water, the descaling process is complete
4. The machine will heat up automatically
5. When the lights in the drink icons light up continuously, the machine is ready for use again
6. The AquaClean light will flash for a while to remind you to install a new AquaClean water filter
7. Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank
Descaling Philips 5000 series
This video will help you to descale your Philips 5000 espresso machine. For detailed step by step instructions, check the user manual.
Descaling Philips Espresso 4300 and 5400 Series
- Touch the "clean" icon on the user interface and select "Descaling" in the menu.
- Follow the instructions on the screen.
- If attached, remove LatteGo or the milk frother.
- Remove the drip tray and the coffee grounds container, empty them and put them back into place.
- Remove the water tank and empty it. Then remove the AquaClean water filter.
- Pour the whole bottle of Philips descaler into the water tank and then fill it with water up to the Calc / Clean indication. Then place it back into the machine.
- Place a large container (1.5 l) under the coffee dispensing spout and the water spout.
- Press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure. The descaling procedure lasts for approximately 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and a rinsing cycle.
- Wait until the machine stops dispensing water. Refill the water tank when the message appears on the display. The descaling procedure is finished when the machine stops dispensing water.
- Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank.
Descaling Philips 1200/2200/3200 series
Descaling procedure:
1. Empty the drip tray and reinsert it
2. If present, remove the classic milk frother or LatteGo from the machine
3. If an AquaClean filter is present, remove it from the water tank
4. Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Philips descaler solution in it. Add water to the descaling solution in the water tank up to the Calc / Clean indication and place it back.
5. Place a large container or bowl (1.5 L) under the coffee and water spout
6. Switch ON the machine
7. Press and hold the Calc / Clean icon for 3 seconds and then press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure
8. During the descaling cycle, the Calc / Clean light will flash to show that descaling is in progress
9. The machine will start dispensing small amounts of water through the coffee and hot water spout 10. Let the machine dispense the descaling solution until the water tank is empty. The empty water tank light icon will light up
11. Remove the bowl
12. Remove the water tank and give it a rinse with fresh water
13. Fill up the water tank with fresh water up to the Calc / Clean indicator and place it back into the machine
14. Place the emptied bowl back under the coffee and water spout and continue with the rinsing procedure below.
Rinsing procedure:
1. Press the start/stop button to start the rinsing cycle. This process will take about 3 minutes
2. During this process, the lights on the control panel will turn on and off to indicate that the rinsing cycle is in progress
3. Once the machine stops dispensing water, the descaling process is complete
4. The machine will heat up automatically
5. When the lights in the drink icons light up continuously, the machine is ready for use again
6. The AquaClean light will flash for a while to remind you to install a new AquaClean water filter
7. Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank
Descaling Philips 5000 series
This video will help you to descale your Philips 5000 espresso machine. For detailed step by step instructions, check the user manual.
Descaling Philips 4000 and 3100 series
Descaling procedure:
1. Select 'Start Calc Clean' from the menu
2. Press the Cappuccino button to select the descaling procedure
3. The machine reminds you to insert the with water filled milk carafe and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right.
4. The descaler symbol appears on the display.
5. Pour the entire bottle of Philips descaling solution into the water tank.
6. Fill the water tank up to the calc clean level.
7. Place the water tank back into the machine.
8. Place a bowl underneath the milk frother and coffee spout
9. Press the cappuccino button to start the descaling cycle.
The display will show the descaling progress. You can pause the descaling cycle by pressing the Espresso button. Press the cappuccino button to resume the descaling procedure.
Rinsing procedure:
1. After finishing, rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the maximum level and place back
2. The start rinsing symbol appears on the display.
3. Fill the milk carafe with water up to the minimum level and place back
4. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right.
5. Put the bowl back.
6. Press the cappuccino button to start the rinsing cycle.
The rinsing cycle is finished when the 'Calc Clean OK' symbol appears on the display. Press the cappuccino button to exit the descaling procedure.
Note: If the water tank symbol appears on the display instead of the 'Calc Clean OK' symbol, refill the water tank up to maximum level and perform another rinsing cycle.
Descaling Philips 3000 series
This video will help you to descale your Philips 3000 espresso machine. For detailed step by step instructions, check the user manual.
Descaling Philips 2100 series
This video will help you to descale your Philips 2100 espresso machine. For detailed step by step instructions, check the user manual.
Other Philips/Saeco espresso machine models
If you have other Philips/Saeco espresso machine models, find detailed descaling instruction in the user manual or visit our [Coffee Care](https://www.philips.com/coffee-care).