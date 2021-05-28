Dirt can get trapped under the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. Find out how to easily clean it yourself below.
How to clean the brush of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
Removing the roller brush
For easier cleaning, you can completely remove the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner:
- Switch off the appliance
- Turn the floor nozzle upside down
- Take the roller brush out of the floor nozzle
- Remove the fluff, hair and other dirt from the roller brush and the groove
Note:
If you want to clean the roller brush with water, you need to remove the roller brush from the floor nozzle first.
Using a pair of scissors
You can also use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs etc. that have collected around the roller brush without lifting it out:
- Switch off the appliance
- Turn the floor nozzle upside down
- Turn the roller brush until the cutting groove faces you
- Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads etc. that have collected around the roller brush
- Remove fluff, hairs and other dirt from the roller brush
You can also remove the roller brush for easier cleaning:
- Switch off the appliance;
- Take out the handheld vacuum cleaner;
- Turn the floor nozzle upside down and open the retainer;
- Lift the roller brush out of the floor nozzle;
- Remove fluff, hairs and other dirt from the roller brush and the groove.