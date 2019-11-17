Home
What type of descaling solution can I use for my SENSEO coffee machine?

If you are wondering what type of descaler to use to clean/descale your SENSEO coffee machine, it is important to only use citric acid-based descalers. Please see more information below.

Note: Do not use white vinegar, mineral acids such as sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid, sulfamic acid and acetic acid to descale your SENSEO. Using these cleaning products will damage your SENSEO coffee machine.

Type of SENSEO descaler

We have two types of descaler that are suitable for your coffee machine:

  • CA6520
  • CA6521

You can purchase these descalers from the Philips Online shop. For information on how to descale your SENSEO, please visit SENSEO descaling website.

Note: We are phasing out the old SENSEO descalers: HD7011, HD7012. It is recommended that you purchase our new descalers for your next descaling.

SENSEO descaler

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD7810/60 , HD7810/70 , HD7812/50 .

