* Disney+ is available on all Philips Android TVs. Disney+ is not currently available on Philips SAPHI TVs. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at www.disneyplus.com

© 2020 Disney and its related entities.

* Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

* Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime. For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.

* Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.