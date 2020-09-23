Search terms

1
Performance Series & Play-Fi Sound

Philips TV & Sound with Play-Fi

From multi room to surround sound

Discover DTS Play-Fi®
What is Play-Fi

What is DTS Play-Fi? 


DTS Play-Fi streams perfectly synced, high-quality audio between any compatible speakers, TVs, and soundbars. Play the same sounds in every room or set up zones. Easily create a surround-sound system.

What will you listen to next?

Philips TV & Sound wireless home system
Play-Fi

Home sound made easy 


Stream music to every room. Listen to the TV through a kitchen speaker while you cook. Create a surround-sound set up. DTS Play-Fi connectivity and the Philips Sound app let you do it all over your home Wi-Fi network.

Download Play-Fi for Android
Download Play-Fi for iOS

Unpack. Connect. Enjoy.

 

Link your Philips TV to your speakers. Link speakers to each other. You can even listen to your TV via headphones wired to your mobile device

 

TV sound to soundbar, speakers

Stream your TV sound

Music stream on TV

Stream your music

TV sound to headphones

Stream TV sound to headphones

Create your perfect home sound setup 

Philips Ambilight TVs

Ambilight
Immerse in the content you love

Discover Ambilight
Philips Wireless Speakers

Wireless Speakers
Your music. Loud and free.

Explore

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Philips TV

TV homepage
Ambilight TVs
4K Ultra HD TVs
Smart TVs/ Android TVs
See all TVs

Philips Audio  

Headphones
Home audio
Headphones App

Support  

TV Support
Audio Support
Register your products
Software and driver updates
TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
Contact us

Let’s connect

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.