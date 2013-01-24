Home
Philips Sonicare EasyClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/50
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Better plaque removal
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6511/50
      Better plaque removal

      The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 EasyClean
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Glacier Green

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
          • than a manual toothbrush