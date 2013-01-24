Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare EasyClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/02
Sonicare
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6511/02
    Find support for this product

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all easyclean

      Better plaque removal

      The ultimate Sonicare toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 EasyClean
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
          • than a manual toothbrush