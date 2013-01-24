Home
1

Philips Sonicare PowerUp

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3110/00
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Better plaque removal*
    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3110/00
      Better plaque removal*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonic Technology

      More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

      Easy to Use

      Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

      Helps reduce cavities

      Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

      Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 PowerUp
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Spearmint Green

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
        Performance
        Removes more plaque
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps whiten teeth
        Timer
        SmarTimer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery Life
        Up to 2 weeks
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

