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    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    98BDL4150D/00

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    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

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    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

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    Smart, fast 24/7 display.

    • 98"
    • Powered by Android
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

    QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

    Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Android 7. Dedicated Android processor

    Control your Philips professional display via an internet connection. The integrated Android OS (SoC) lets you install web and native Android apps directly to the display. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day, or user.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

    Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

    Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

    Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      247.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      97.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.5622 x 0.5622 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @60HZ
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Operating system
      Android 7.1.2

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • SPDIF
      • 3.5mm jack
      • External speaker connection
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
      • USB 2.0
      • USB 3.0
      • mPCIe
      Video output
      DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      520W+/-10%  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      2193.2  mm
      Product weight
      91.4  kg
      Set Height
      1248.2  mm
      Set Depth
      88.3  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      86.35  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      49.14  inch
      Wall Mount
      800(H)X500(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.48  inch
      Bezel width
      16.0 (T/L/R/B)
      Product weight (lb)
      201.50  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 %~ 80%(operation),10%-90%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
      • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali-T864
      Memory
      4GB DDR3
      Storage
      64G eMMc
      Wifi
      • 2T2R
      • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
      • WCT07R2201

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • SD card cover

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • FCC, Class A

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • AC Power Cord
    • HDMI cable
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
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