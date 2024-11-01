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    Signage Solutions 86BDL4550D D-Line Display

    86BDL4550D/75

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions 86BDL4550D D-Line Display

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    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    ADS wide-view panel display

    Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

    Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

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