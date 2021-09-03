Search terms

75HFL5214U/97
    75HFL5214U/97

    Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Smarter connectivity

      with Chromecast built-in and Netflix

      • 75" MediaSuite
      • powered by Android™

      Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

      Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

      Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

      Google Play Store access for apps and media

      Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

      Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

      Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

      Android updates provide the latest functionality

      Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

      Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

      Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

      Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

      Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

      Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        75  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        340  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500000:1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI
        Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
        Tuner
        T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • HLS
        • OTT App Channels

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        • Google Play Store*
        • Google Play Movies
        • Google Play Games
        • YouTube Music
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Switch-ON Settings Control
        • Volume limitation
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Prison mode
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • Auto Power OFF
        Your brand
        • Customizable Home Screen
        • Customizable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • TV Group management
        • Local Updates via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Control
        • AppControl
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • Crestron Connected
        • Joystick
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Remote Control
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Sharing
        • Chromecast Ultra built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Convenience
        • Google Assistant*
        • Google Account Login
        • Weather Forecast
        • >40 Supported Menu Languages
        • Clock in OFF mode
        • Theme TV
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Sleep Timer

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • TalkBack
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV2005D
        • 2x AAA batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Edge Stand
        Optional
        • Hygenic RC 22AV2226A
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 b/g/n
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        USB2
        USB 2.0
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 3.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • Auto Input Selection

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1670  mm
        Set Height
        962  mm
        Set Depth
        70/89  mm
        Product weight
        25.6  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1670  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        990  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        291  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        25.8  kg
        Box width
        1900  mm
        Box height
        1120  mm
        Box depth
        190  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        • M8
        • 300 x 300 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Netflix: specific terms and conditions apply which have to be approved and applied in order to enable the app.
          • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.