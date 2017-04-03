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    Signage Solutions LED Display

    55BDL9025L/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Wow your audience

    Share your message with the most impactful LED video wall display. With an all in one, simple-to-deploy design, high brightness and completely seamless transitions in between these LED displays work in both small or large deployments.

    See all benefits

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    Similar products

    See all L-Line series

    Wow your audience

    with seamless, fine pitch LED displays

    • 55"
    • Direct View LED
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation for highest accuracy

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use for highest accuracy and critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Ultra high refresh rate

    With an UltraHigh Refresh rate, Philips LED displays show off the cleanest, smoothest looking content. This guarantees that even live broadcasts for events and matches are extremely smooth, with little to no flickering even with non stop action on the display.

    TrueBlack LED's for more contrast and distinctive colors

    Using industry leading technology, Philips TrueBlack LED's deliver supreme contrast and deep black levels. This means more color uniformity and more "pop" to the colors on the screen.

    Installation made simple thanks to EasyInstall

    Philips LED displays with EasyInstall are designed to simplify installation and maintenance. With a slim 54" cabinet, compatibility with the most widely used resolutions, and a uniform design, installation is a breeze. Plus, with it's long-duty cycle, continuous operation is ensured, even for the most demanding applications.

    Show off completely seamless video walls with no bezels

    Optimized for maximum exposure, the ZeroBezel LED video wall displays deliver a premier video wall solution. With completely seamless transitions between LED displays, scaleability is a breeze and you can easily upgrade to Full HD resolution.

    HDMI Daisy Chain

    Create a digital video wall with an HDMI daisy chain. Simply connect the HDMI Out port to an HDMI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

    Built-in Video Controller included

    With the feature built-in videocontroller, there is no need for for an extra led video control.

    Developed for control room and broadcast activity

    Philips LED displays are specially developed for control rooms and broadcast activity.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      137.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.2  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      • 480 x 270
      • 1920 x 1080 (4x4)
      Pixel pitch
      2.5 mm
      Brightness
      1000 cd/m2 (800 cd/m2 calibrated)  nit
      Brightness discrepancy
      <2%
      Brightness & Chroma calibrated
      Yes
      Color gamut (typical)
      Wide
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      160  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      140  degree
      Picture enhancement
      Wide color gamut display
      Refresh Rate (V)
      5100 Hz
      Chroma precision accuracy
      0.003

    • Connectivity

      Video input
      HDMI (x2) (Lockable)
      Video output
      HDMI (x2) (Lockable)
      External control
      RJ45

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (24/7)
      Signal loop through
      HDMI daisy chain (up to FHD)
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Network control loop through
      RJ45/RJ25
      Power Loop Through
      For 230V environments: up to 6 pcs, for 110V environments: up to 3 pcs

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      160 W (470 W Max)

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1200  mm
      Product weight
      24.5  kg
      Set Height
      675  mm
      Set Depth
      99  mm
      Bezel width
      0.0 mm
      Corner Mount
      1165 x 650 mm (4xM6)

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      LED Lifetime
      > 120,000 hour(s)

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • 3xhorizontal adjustment blocks
      • 3xvertical adjustment blocks
      • short HDMI daisy chain cable
      • short power daisy chain cable
      • short RJ25 daisy chain cable
      Optional accessories
      • Long HDMI daisy chain cable
      • Long power daisy chain cable
      • Long RJ25 daisy chain cable
      • Power connector cable
      • Spare LED module

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • FCC, Class A
      • UL/cUL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Long HDMI daisy chain cable
    • Optional accessories: Long power daisy chain cable
    • Optional accessories: Long RJ25 daisy chain cable
    • Optional accessories: Power connector cable
    • Optional accessories: Spare LED module
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