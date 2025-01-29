Search terms

    Better connected – versatile multi-touch display

    Delivering 24/7 operation with 450 nits brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready, and no need for an external media player.

    Easy to clean, with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating.

    A flush design with no bezel bringing an edge to edge experience augmented with anti-glare glass. Easy to clean, these interactive touch screens also feature anti-fingerprint coating.

    Also supporting 30° tilt – ideal for kiosk installations.

    Install in portrait or landscape orientations, with the option to tilt to 30°, with size variants to suit a range of installation purposes. Whether on a shelf – ideal for the 24” – angled or upright for Point of Sale, configurators, order points and kiosks – with the 32” and 43” – or for wayfinding – think 55”.

    Better visibility even in bright daylight

    With 450 cd/m2 brightness for better visibility under bright lights, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series is designed to be used 24/7, making it a great selection for travel and transportation hubs, retail centers, food and beverage locations, and more. FailOver is also included enabling your display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs should an outage occur.

    No need for external media player. 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM.

    The ultimate in intuitive user experience, with a professional Android 13 SoC built in for easy apps and solutions integrations and no need for an external media player. Connections include Wifi and Bluetooth, as well as USB-C port.

    Remote monitoring, maintenance, and management.

    Manage your display and control content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your interactive vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore.

    Supporting business sustainability and energy savings.

    Reduced power consumption compared to previous models, supporting business sustainability and energy savings.

    Better connecting customers with content.

    Allows seamless connectivity, enabling easily access and engagement with content.

    Activated out of the box for hassle free peace of mind.

    Reliable, worry-free protection for your displays, with a three-year warranty automatically in place from the start, eliminating any setup effort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.4  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.5"  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.315
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Display colors
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      VA
      Operating system
      Android 13
      Brightness max. (after glass)
      450 cd/m²
      Brightness max. (before glass)
      500 cd/m²
      OS UI resolution
      UHD
      Surface treatments
      • Anti-Glare coating
      • Anti-Fingerprint coating

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • Display Port1.3 (x1)
      • USB-C (with 15W power delivery)
      Other connections
      • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
      • USB 3.0 A (x2)
      • USB 3.0 B (x1)
      • Wifi: 2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
      • Bluetooth 5.2
      • OPS
      External control
      • Gigabit LAN RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      • Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • RS232
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      100  W
      Consumption (Max)
      179 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1265.6  mm
      Set Height
      736.4  mm
      Set Depth
      69.8 mm (Wall mount) / 76.0 mm (OPS box)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      49.83"  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      28.99"  inch
      Wall Mount
      400mm x 400mm , M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.75" (Wall mount) / 2.99" (AC connector)  inch
      Bezel width
      27.0 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      32.18  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      70.94  lb
      Product without packaging (kg)
      24.96 kg
      Product without packaging (lb)
      55.03 lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
      • MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
      • H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
      • H.264 (4K2K 120Hz)
      • H.265 (4K2K 120Hz)
      • VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
      • VP9 (4K2K 120Hz)
      USB Playback Picture
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      • BMP
      • WEBP
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
      • MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
      • MPEG 1/2 Layer 2

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A55
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      4GB DDR3
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Power supply cable (3 m)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • AC Switch Cover
      • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • CRD32 wifi module
      • Wifi Antennas (2 pcs)
      Optional accessories
      Open frame kit (BM03751)
      Stand
      BM05922 (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CU
      • ETL
      • IMDA
      • PSB
      • EnergyStar 8.0

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Projected capacitive
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      3 mm tempered safety glass

