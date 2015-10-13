Search terms

  • A unique bedside TV A unique bedside TV A unique bedside TV

    Professional LED TV

    19HFL4010W/12

    A unique bedside TV

    This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED TV

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    A unique bedside TV

    With incredible functionality for your patients

    • 19" HeartLine
    • LED
    • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

    SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    LED TV for images with incredible contrast

    With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

    White aesthetics for the healthcare environment

    White design with round corners for a more friendly appearance in healthcare environments.

    Illuminated front touchcontrol keys with proximity detection

    The innovative Bedside TV features a smart touch control panel on the bottom of the TV for a personalized user experience. The illuminated control keys provide easy navigation even in the dark. The flat cleanable surface and keypad lock make it easy to clean.

    Medical grade power supply ensures safety with low emission

    Basic safety, essential performance and reliability are essential requirements in a professional clinical environment. Unlike standard TVs, Philips HeartLine employ special medical grade power supplies in order to meet these requirements. It complies with EN/IEC 60601-1 standard ensuring basic safety and essential performance. Additionally it also complies with EN/IEC 60601-1-2 collateral standard for medical grade electromagnetic tests and compatibility. Many countries, hospitals and clinics mandate compliance to these standards as a requirement.

    Galvanically isolated headphone connection

    The headphone connection is galvanically isolated to ensure the safest possible connection between the patient's headphone and the Philips HeartLine TV. Galvanic isolation is needed to ensure a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient's bed.

    AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

    Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips HeartLine TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.

    Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

    Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

    Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

    The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

    On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

    With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

    Low power consumption

    Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      19  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      47  cm
      Display
      LED HD TV
      Brightness
      200  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      • Pixel Plus HD
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Viewing angle
      170º (H) / 160º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2/C
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      Local control
      Capacitive Touch Control

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      • Local Control Lock
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      Anti-Theft
      Kensington Lock
      Power control
      • Auto Power ON
      • Green/fast startup
      • WoLAN
      Apps
      • AppControl
      • Cloud-based Apps
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      • SmartTV Custom Background
      • Welcome Message
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      • IPTV System
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      • Picture Slide Show
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF/IP
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Real-time TV Status (IP)
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Channels
      Combined List

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Proximity sensor
      • Cleaning Lock Function
      • Independent main speaker mute
      • TV Handle Bar
      Safety
      • IEC/EN60601-1
      • Flame retardant
      • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
      • Double isolation class II
      Hygienic
      • JISZ2801Anti-microbial housing
      • Smooth Backcover design
      EMC
      IEC/EN60601-1-2

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • PS
      • Quicktime
      • TS
      • WMV
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • GIF
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      Multimedia connections
      • USB
      • LAN

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      5 (2x2.5)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Front Firing
      Sound Features
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Input
      12V DC
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      External power supply
      • 50-60Hz
      • AC 100-240V
      • XXL DC cable 3,5m
      • Medical cert. IEC/EN60601-1
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      13  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      19  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • DC Power Adapter
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      Optional
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A
      • External Clock 22AV1120C/00

    • Connectivity Side

      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Rear

      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      ARC (all ports)
      USB
      'Charging port only' mode

    • Design

      Colour
      White

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      2,4  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • M4
      • 75 x 75 mm
      Set dimensions (excl. handle)
      (W x H x D): 446 x 293 x 38  mm
      Product weight (+handle)
      2,6  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Remote Control not included. Optional remote control is required during installation of the TV. Some features can not be operated without optional remote control.
    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.