Philips warrants its products for a specific period of time after the date of purchase. Defects caused by faulty materials and workmanship will be repaired or replaced at the expense of Philips, as long as a valid proof of purchase is provided within the qualifying period. Damage from the use of unauthorized replacement parts will void this warranty. The user should strictly adhere to all instructions included in the user manual.
The following table shows the warranty period for various personal care categories: Health
Health
|
Deep sleep headband
|
24 months
|
Deep sleep headband replacement sensors
|
No warranty
|
Snoring relief band
|
24 months
|
Better sleep program
|
No warranty
This warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this warranty from Philips. The replacement or repair of device does not constitute a new warranty.
You may be able to get additional warranty on some products.
The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required.
The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use as described in the instruction manual. Read the instruction manual carefully before installing or using the product.
Depending on your product and the defect, Philips will identify the best service option for you. The data stored in connected products may be lost when serviced by Philips. We recommend you back up the data before sending the product. Philips will not be responsible for such loss.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
The warranty does not apply:
