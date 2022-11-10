The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required.

The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use as described in the instruction manual. Read the instruction manual carefully before installing or using the product.

Depending on your product and the defect, Philips will identify the best service option for you. The data stored in connected products may be lost when serviced by Philips. We recommend you back up the data before sending the product. Philips will not be responsible for such loss.



Extended Warranty



Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.