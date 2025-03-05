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I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver

If your Philips shaver is not shaving as well as expected, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: S5588/17 , S5582/20 , S1121/41 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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