My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has low suction power

If the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max is dirty, this may affect the performance of your cordless vacuum.



For optimal cleaning power, please follow the steps below to clean the filter:



1. Remove the dust bucket from the appliance

2. Take the filter out from where is located underneath the dust bucket

Note: This filter consists of a regular filter and a foam filter. The regular filter cannot be washed. The foam part can be washed with water.

3. Separate the foam filter from the regular filter

4. Wash the foam filter with water and wait until it is fully dry

Note: The foam filter needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the appliance.

5. Clean the regular filter by tapping it

6. Put the regular filter and foam filter together and place them back into the dust bucket

