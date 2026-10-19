Using the Avent breast pump, I express little/no milk

2 year warranty
If you are using the Philips Avent breast pump and you are not expressing as you want to, these tips and tricks might help.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF330/20, SCF332/01, SCF334/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to prepare breast milk expressed with Philips Avent?
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?