If your SENSEO® has suddenly started producing less coffee than before, go to section A. If you notice that the coffee quantity produced from your SENSEO is decreasing over time, go to section B.
Section A: SENSEO® suddenly produces less coffee than before
Incorrect settings Some SENSEO® models come with different coffee volume settings (see image). Check the settings of your machine. If it is set to produce less coffee, change the settings using the instructions given in the user manual.
Using after a long time If you are using your SENSEO® after a long time, there may be some air trapped in the machine. This can cause the coffee volume to decrease. To solve this issue, try flushing your machine. Fill the water tank and make a cup of coffee without using pods.
Section B: Overtime SENSEO® produces less coffee than before
Pod holder is clogged The pod holder of your SENSEO® coffee machine might be clogged. Try using a different pod holder that came with your machine. If this solves the issue, clean your pod holder with a brush (see image) or in the dishwasher. If cleaning does not solve the issue, then you can buy a new pod holder from our online shop.
Built-up limescale Descale your SENSEO® coffee machine at least once every three months to keep your machine free of limescale. You can find detailed instructions for descaling in the user manual or on our descaling page.
If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.