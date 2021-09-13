Search terms

1

Get exactly the support you need

TAT5556BK/97 True Wireless Headphones
View product

True Wireless Headphones

TAT5556BK/97

Quick links
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Register your product

Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Find service center

In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
Search

Suggested products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive promotions

    Early access to product launches

    Tips and tricks

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.