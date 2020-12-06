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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1235BK/97

Love what you hear. Love how they look

The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely

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Love what you hear. Love how they look

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

Secure, comfortable fit

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

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